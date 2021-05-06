Feel free to share this.
Above is a screenshot of DASH taken on 5/6/21 @10:57am PST
We can get a lot of info. from this.
Current price $428.39… look at the trading activity, 43% are buying at this price and $57% are selling. Despite the ratio, sellers leading, the price is gaining 7% on the day. This is bullish.
Look at the lower right corner, the typical …
