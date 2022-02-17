Lions and friends..
Lots of people writing to me this morning, here and on my YouTube blog below- who are afraid.. I understand.
However, if you are positioned correctly, that is in both risk-on, and risk-off assets, why the fear?
Moreover, as speculators we attempt to capitalize on fear- and you all know that.
If you are in this market getting rattled, pe…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.