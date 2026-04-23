Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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SquigleDog7's avatar
SquigleDog7
22m

Microsoft plans first-ever voluntary employee buyout for up to 7% of U.S. workforce - CNBC

https://stocks.apple.com/AkHPYpjYxSJulg3tHmGj4DA

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SWM's avatar
SWM
39m

Gregory-

We missed you last year, but hope to join in this time around.

Early November a good time for travel

Regards, Stephen & Amber / VAil

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