Lions… our Year-End Event is set!

Here is a picture of the venue below.

Sunday, November 8th

12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Bradenton, Florida

We will be returning to the same venue as last year:

The Ballroom

10670 Boardwalk Loop

Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202

BUT THIS YEAR WILL BE EVEN BIGGER AND BETTER.

And we will continue this every single year.

This event is FREE to every Lion member of the Freedom Platform and one guest.

Lions. I will send out tickets as we get closer.

And if you still needed another reason to join The Freedom Platform…

THIS IS IT.

Click HERE.

GM