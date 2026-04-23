(IMPORTANT FYI). LIONS YEAR END GATHERING EVENT! (WE ARE ALL SET!)
From Greg M
Lions… our Year-End Event is set!
Here is a picture of the venue below.
Sunday, November 8th
12:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Bradenton, Florida
We will be returning to the same venue as last year:
The Ballroom
10670 Boardwalk Loop
Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202
BUT THIS YEAR WILL BE EVEN BIGGER AND BETTER.
And we will continue this every single year.
This event is FREE to every Lion member of the Freedom Platform and one guest.
Lions. I will send out tickets as we get closer.
And if you still needed another reason to join The Freedom Platform…
THIS IS IT.
Click HERE.
GM
Microsoft plans first-ever voluntary employee buyout for up to 7% of U.S. workforce - CNBC
https://stocks.apple.com/AkHPYpjYxSJulg3tHmGj4DA
Gregory-
We missed you last year, but hope to join in this time around.
Early November a good time for travel
Regards, Stephen & Amber / VAil