Lions.. we have every aspect of this freakshow market covered.. this makes us dangerous and powerful.. moreover, we look out for each other..
FEDERAL RESERVE BALANCE SHEET. Save this site to your computer and follow this massive, epic, debt expansion- just as I have been warning about. What you see here is just the beginning. LINK: https://www.federal…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.