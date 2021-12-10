Hello everyone.
Tomorrow, Friday, I will not be able to get a video out, something came up and I cannot figure a way to work around it. This will be the first Friday I have missed in a long while.
With that said, I will see you on Sunday for my MARKETS A LOOK AHEAD.
Have a GREAT weekend everyone and remember to Love Each Other, Care About Each Other, and B…
