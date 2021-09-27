Lions, as you know- we are going to utilize a new way to gauge market risk, The Mannarino Market Risk Indicator, MMRI.

We are using a scale from 50 to 400 to gauge risk. We derive a “risk number” using this equation- we multiply the DXY by the 10yr Yield and get X. Then we divide X by 1.61

At the time of this writing the Mannarino Market Risk Indicator…