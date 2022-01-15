Lions and friends.

I want to bring this to your attention.

As of today, 1/15/22, I will no longer be posting Kian’s /The Crypto Kids videos on my YouTube channel. With regard to his last video titled: “Is the BOTTOM In?! Expect THIS for Cryptocurrencies the rest of January.” I did take it down.

If you would like to follow Kian’s work, PLEASE click on the…