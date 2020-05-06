Lions.. we remain in ALL the right spots with regard to my recommendations on positions, both early and speculative buys.
With ROKU, one of my recommendations, it is reporting earnings tomorrow after the bell. I am planning on holding this position thru earnings, if it drops, fine.. I suggested buying options which expire in Jan 21 so I will hold. If I …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.