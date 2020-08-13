Lions, stackers, and crypto investors.. this is for you.
As you know I am a market guy, so from a market standpoint- this is not political so keep your shirt on, I want you to be very aware of something… I PERSONALLY DO NOT CARE WHO WINS.. THE BANKS RUN THE ENTIRE SHOW.
BUT…………………………………..
Make no mistake about it, Biden/Harris will be the best friends Wall…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.