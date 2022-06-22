Lions and friends…
I talk to all of you like family, because I believe that we are a family.
I have certainly made it clear that I firmly believe that there are certain YouTube channels, specifically the ones who every single month FOR YEARS! Have predicted an imminent market crash therefore keeping their followers out of the biggest bull run in history. …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.