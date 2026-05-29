Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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vladhq's avatar
vladhq
2hEdited

It’s schizophrenia at this point. Delusion at its finest.

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Phillip @ Millennial Capital's avatar
Phillip @ Millennial Capital
2h

Anyone who traded Trumps first terms remembers the constant bs on a trade deal with china over solar panels and soybeans. Trump playbook 2.0 is getting old. I cant wait for the crazy liberals to take over after midterms. Burn it all down

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