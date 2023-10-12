Lions and friends…
Even if you tried, no one could possibly make this stuff up.
Today’s inflation report came in UNEXPECTEDLY higher….
Really? Who did not expect this?
They believe beyond any shadow of any doubt that we are stupid- BUT WE ARE NOT STUPID.
Moreover, even though they are ADMITTING that inflation continues to rise faster than they “expected,” th…
