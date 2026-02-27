(CNBC)- Wholesale prices rose at a faster-than-expected pace in January, countering hopes that inflation was easing, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

The core producer price index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased a seasonally adjusted 0.8%

For the full year, core wholesale prices accelerated 3.6%. The report comes as President Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted that inflation has been tamed.

Lions…

NOT ONLY ARE PRICES RISING FASTER THAN WALL STREET “PREDICTED,” (go ahead make it up), BUT CONSUMER DEMAND DROPPED! (An economically LETHAL combination). Rising prices and falling demand…

DANGER AHEAD.

Lions.. The affordability squeeze (which was a democratic hoax according to Trump)…and I am neither a democrat NOR a republican, WILL GET WORSE. (Can I get a duh here please?)

SCORCHED EARTH… Lions. The squeeze will get worse. Households keep getting hit by higher costs, and US small businesses are getting hit the hardest.

US industry is also getting hit by rising input costs.

That means more job losses and business closures are DEAD AHEAD.

Lions Bottom line…

Inflation is not beaten… And the “counterfeit narrative” click, “Prices Are Plummeting” is broken.

GM