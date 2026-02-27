Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Craig's avatar
Craig
4h

Greg

Take a day off and get some rest

Reply
Share
6 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
Pork_Roll_13W2W's avatar
Pork_Roll_13W2W
4h

If you've got any money saved and are waiting to do household projects on big ticket items (Roof, water heater, HVAC, etc) I'd do those things NOW... costs are about to skyrocket and you'll be lucky to get GOOD labor and skilled professionals if you wait much longer, depending on where you live in country.

Reply
Share
4 replies
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture