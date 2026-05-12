Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Tony D's avatar
Tony D
1h

There is no denying this is deliberate.

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2 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
carole doerr's avatar
carole doerr
1h

We do not get true infaltion numbers because the CPI is a lie. It is probalby higher thab 3.8%

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