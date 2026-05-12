(CNBC)-The consumer price index rose at a seasonally adjusted 0.6% for the month, putting the one-year pace at 3.8%, the highest since May 2023.

Lions….. 3.8% CPI. Highest since May 2023. Energy driving the move. Food cost rising again. Core inflation igniting.

LIONS… THERE IS NO END IN SIGHT TO THIS. The box is tightening. Inflation up. Energy up. Food up. Consumers are getting squeezed harder. Economy in freefall.

And…… American emergency oil barrels are being deployed. Click HERE.

GM