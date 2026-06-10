(CNBC)- Inflation climbed above 4% for the first time in three years.

Lions.. The official BLS release. CPI rose 4.2% year-over-year in May, up from 3.8% in April. Core CPI rose 2.9%, energy rose 23.5% year-over-year, gasoline rose 40.5%.

Lions… this is not over. New/more war. Oil. Food. Shelter. Tariff/pass-through. Dollar. ALL WILL WORSEN FROM HERE.

Lions. They told people it was contained. They told people it was transitory. They told people the system was under control. But the reality say otherwise.

Energy is exploding. Gasoline is up over 40% year over year. Food is rising FASTER. Shelter rising.

This is not over. This is a middle-class harvesting in real time.

Lions… read this below.