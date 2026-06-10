Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Andy Buchanan's avatar
Andy Buchanan
2h

Transitory.. more like Suppository up the old Gabbagool 😎🥒🍩

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2 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
LadyTrilo's avatar
LadyTrilo
1h

Come on Greg, this is what winning looks like. Just for the upper 1%. The pedo in chief just didnt tell we the useless eaters WHO was going to win.

You are correct, he is the devil. He told everyone what he was going to do though he framed it to SOUND like it would be we the people. Sadly I, like many others believed him. NO LONGER that is for certain. The Epstein lie opened my eyes.

Then again, it really did not matter who we voted for. The word salad queen would have filled our country with more illegals, changed every word in the English language dictionary, and followed in the footsteps of the UK and Canada and completely banned any religious talk in public thus expanding Bidens ban on doing so in front of the baby killing Planned Parenthood centers. Housing and inflation would have risen under her as well. The word salad queen would have continued to spend like the current drunk sailors in CONgress. Same outcome different path.

Now we have the devil himself instead of his sidekicks. At least our eyes are open.

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