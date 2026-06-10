INFLATION SURGES HIGHER WITH NO END IN SIGHT.
From Greg M
(CNBC)- Inflation climbed above 4% for the first time in three years.
Lions.. The official BLS release. CPI rose 4.2% year-over-year in May, up from 3.8% in April. Core CPI rose 2.9%, energy rose 23.5% year-over-year, gasoline rose 40.5%.
Lions… this is not over. New/more war. Oil. Food. Shelter. Tariff/pass-through. Dollar. ALL WILL WORSEN FROM HERE.
Lions. They told people it was contained. They told people it was transitory. They told people the system was under control. But the reality say otherwise.
Energy is exploding. Gasoline is up over 40% year over year. Food is rising FASTER. Shelter rising.
This is not over. This is a middle-class harvesting in real time.
Lions… read this below.
Transitory.. more like Suppository up the old Gabbagool 😎🥒🍩
Come on Greg, this is what winning looks like. Just for the upper 1%. The pedo in chief just didnt tell we the useless eaters WHO was going to win.
You are correct, he is the devil. He told everyone what he was going to do though he framed it to SOUND like it would be we the people. Sadly I, like many others believed him. NO LONGER that is for certain. The Epstein lie opened my eyes.
Then again, it really did not matter who we voted for. The word salad queen would have filled our country with more illegals, changed every word in the English language dictionary, and followed in the footsteps of the UK and Canada and completely banned any religious talk in public thus expanding Bidens ban on doing so in front of the baby killing Planned Parenthood centers. Housing and inflation would have risen under her as well. The word salad queen would have continued to spend like the current drunk sailors in CONgress. Same outcome different path.
Now we have the devil himself instead of his sidekicks. At least our eyes are open.