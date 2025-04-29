INSIDER TRADING AT ITS FINEST. Its Even Called "Executive Branch." No Need To Hide It Anymore.
From Greg M
A new private membership club in Washington, D.C., co-founded by Donald Trump Jr., is charging a $500,000 membership fee — and there’s already a waiting list.
The club, called Executive Branch, held a launch party on Saturday night that includes at least a half dozen members of President Donald Trump’s administration as well as wealthy CEOs, tech founders and policy experts, according to people familiar with the club who declined to be named speaking about it publicly.
It’s a big club and we ain’t in it
Make sure to buy some $TRUMP coin and order your Trump Watch while eating your Trump steak and reading your Trump Bible