Intel shares are trading lower after peer AMD reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates. AMD also announced it will acquire Xilinx. The acquisition could hurt Intel in the data center chip market.
My INTC trade is/was a very high risk trade as I stated when I posted it.
I do intend to hold it a …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.