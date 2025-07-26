Lions..
Before I you even read another word FULL-STOP!
Ok… More than a few of you have asked me… “Greg, if you were to invest in specific companies, which ones?
For those looking to do this, I am assuming that you understand the risk. You DO NOT put cash into the market because you think its fun… you do it to TAKE ON RISK…
With that, below I have listed 3 …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.