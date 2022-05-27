Lions and friends..
I have wanted to start some kind of investment fund/club, unfortunately I have not had enough interest to make this a worthwhile endeavor- so for now I will be putting any fund/club on the back burner…
Lets focus on the market and sticking to our current strategy… and as always, I will keep everyone as informed to the best of my abilit…
