Investors get preliminary approval for $60M settlement over alleged JPMorgan 'spoofing' metals.
From Greg M
Commodities traders have secured preliminary approval of a proposed $60 million settlement to resolve class claims over JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s alleged manipulation of futures markets for precious metals.
A Manhattan federal judge said Monday that the agreement, reached last month, had cleared an initial hurdle to approval and scheduled a fairness hearing…
