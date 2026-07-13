Iran Has Functionally Closed The Strait... Shipping Traffic Down By 96%. (Trump Says: "The U.S. Should Be Compensated For Guarding It.)"
From Greg M
Loins. This is what happens when extreme delusion meets functional reality.
Lions… the political Epstein class spokesman, DJT, will continue appear on television and explain that inflation is caused by weather, consumers, corporations, supply chain anomalies, mysterious market forces, or possibly the alignment of the planets.
Maybe aliens are next?
GM
Do you think ICE will arrest space aliens?
Matthew 6:23
But if thine eye be evil, thy whole body shall be full of darkness. If therefore the light that is in thee be darkness, how great is that darkness!