Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Gaziboman's avatar
Gaziboman
3hEdited

Do you think ICE will arrest space aliens?

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Kamil's avatar
Kamil
3h

Matthew 6:23

But if thine eye be evil, thy whole body shall be full of darkness. If therefore the light that is in thee be darkness, how great is that darkness!

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