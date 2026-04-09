Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Craig's avatar
Craig
4h

Will the BIG GUY, orange PLA-DOH, Sword Swallowing freak get his 10%

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Jess's avatar
Jess
4h

Trump will raise 100 percent tariffs on whoever pays tolls for the strait. 😁

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