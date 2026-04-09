Lions..

If Iran turns the strait into just even a semi-functioning toll gate, the cash could run into the hundreds of millions per month!

Lions…………………..But the real issue is not just the cash… Its that Iran would be monetizing control over a critical chokepoint that handles about one freaking fifth of global oil flows.

The Fallout… A “toll regime” would not just raise costs for shippers, it would hardwire higher energy prices, higher insurance costs, and a permanent geopolitical premium into the system.

IT GETS WORSE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! IRAN IS NOT ACCEPTING US DOLLARS!

Lions. This means that Iran is attempting to route leverage outside the dollar system! That makes the strait not just a military choke point, but a financial one too.

Wow.

GM