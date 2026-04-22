Iran Refuses Talks. (Trump Rewards Iran With Extending His Deadline Indefinitely). And NOW Trump Says: "IRAN WANTS THE STRAIT OPEN IMMEDIATELY!"
From Greg M
More Trump Confabulation… A Desperate Man Losing His Mind.
Lions…
MAJOR KEY POINT. Via some psychic message, Tarot card reading, or a direct conversation with The Devil, Trump is now confabulating this… “IRAN WANTS THE STRAIT OPEN IMMEDIATELY!”
Lions. This comes after Iran refused talks, has now seized two ships on the Strait today, AND has fired on at le…