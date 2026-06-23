Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Andy Buchanan's avatar
Andy Buchanan
6h

Laughable

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Heather McConnell's avatar
Heather McConnell
5h

All this time, The Great Pumpkin has been calling others; "stupid, loser, low IQ" and whatever else came to his mind.

Grifter extraordinare.

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