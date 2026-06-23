Lions,

They are calling it an Iran reset.

Well. That is just adorable.

Because apparently when the United States gives Iran oil revenue access, entertains a massive rebuild lane, leaves the missile issue unresolved, and then sends Little Marco Rubio to reassure nervous Gulf allies, that is no longer called a strategic loss.

It is called a “reset.” (Yay).

Amazing how language works when the receipts are ugly.

So let’s translate this Lions.

Reset means Iran gets economic oxygen.

Reset means Gulf allies need to be calmed down because they can read the fine print.

Reset means the missile problem/nuclear issues did not magically disappear.

Reset means the countries that live next door to Iran are not exactly popping champagne over this masterpiece.

And why would they?

They are being SOLD this framework will bring stability, while Iran gets billions in new oil revenue, a $300 billion rebuild lane, and increased regional leverage.

That is not a reset.

That is a reward structure. The public was sold A LIE. The public was sold strength. The public was sold the idea that Iran was being boxed in.

But now Little Marco has to fly all around the Gulf trying to convince US allies that giving Iran a “reset” is somehow a brilliant security strategy.

GM