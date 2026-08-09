Iran Turns Up The Pressure. IRAN SAYS... THE STRAIT WILL NOT OPEN WITHOUT MORE U.S. CONCESSIONS.
From Greg M
Lions… Iran has agreed to discuss HOW ships may pass, but refuses to let them pass until the US pays a HIGH political and economic price.
Iran is no longer negotiating over shipping lanes, it is using control of the strait to demand sanctions relief, compensation, released assets, and a broader American retreat from the entire region.
In the wake of all this, we are no longer hearing “decapitation/obliteration” talk from Trump, and US strikes have halted.
Instead, today Trump said the United States is “low-keying it.”
A key phrase for surrender.
GM
Iran is going to ride Trump like a rented mule.
It looks like old Donnie is gonna have to bend his knee