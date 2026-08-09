Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Don Burgundy's avatar
Don Burgundy
7h

Iran is going to ride Trump like a rented mule.

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Charlie's avatar
Charlie
7h

It looks like old Donnie is gonna have to bend his knee

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