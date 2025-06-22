Iran's parliament has moved to close the Strait of Hormuz... BE READY FOR ANYTHING.
From Greg M
Lions…
Iran’s parliament voted to approve closure of the Strait in response to recent US strikes, putting roughly 20% of global oil trade at stake
Final Decision Still Pending. Parliament doesn’t make the final call. That rests with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and they have yet to act.
WHAT HAPPENS IF IT CLOSES? GLOBAL OIL PRICES COULD SKYR…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.