Lions…

MarketWatch, click HERE, did a front page report with this headline: “Trump and the dollar are doing something we saw just before the October 1987 stock market crash.”

So, here is the question… today, are there parallels to October 1987?

Let’s break it down.

SO… WHAT HAPPENED IN 1987?

October 19, 1987… (Black Monday). The Dow dropped 22.6% IN A SINGLE…