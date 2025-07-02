Lions…
President Donald Trump said today, Wednesday, that the United States has struck a trade deal with Vietnam that includes a 20% tariff on the southeast Asian country’s imports to the U.S.
Lions… Does this sound good to you?
Because this is what I see happening here. (Please correct me if you think I am wrong).
So Trump says that, click- “Vietnam will p…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.