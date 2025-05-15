Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pamela Burchell's avatar
Pamela Burchell
4d

Paying people for a specific vote should be illegal and Musk should be jail.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
KayAnne Riley's avatar
KayAnne Riley
4d

Our society no longer requires accountability. The fat cats have figured out that our memories go back about 30 seconds. Just issue a press release on something else and we’ll forget all about what happened yesterday. Worse yet, Americans have given up on the elite following through on anything they say. They don’t even expect it anymore.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
124 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture