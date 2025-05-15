Elon Musk’s America PAC didn’t keep its promise to pay swing state voters who signed a pro-Trump petition ahead of the 2024 election, and who enlisted others to do the same.
Thoughts? Comments?
GM
Paying people for a specific vote should be illegal and Musk should be jail.
Our society no longer requires accountability. The fat cats have figured out that our memories go back about 30 seconds. Just issue a press release on something else and we’ll forget all about what happened yesterday. Worse yet, Americans have given up on the elite following through on anything they say. They don’t even expect it anymore.