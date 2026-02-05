Gregory’s Newsletter

Ivan
3h

Greg, honestly, this argument is way too polite.

You don’t even need to bring up the five convicted pedophiles Trump was connected to. That’s just icing on the cake.

The guy:

- Cheated on his wife with a porn star while she was pregnant

- Bragged on tape about grabbing women

- Was found liable for sexual assault

- Has multiple rape accusations

- Ran scams (Trump University, fake charity)

- Praised Epstein after everyone knew what he was

- Made creepy sexual comments about his own daughter

So no, knowing five convicted child sex offenders doesn’t prove Trump is one.

But it does prove his judgment and morals are trash.

And if you really want to judge him, don’t follow the breadcrumbs of his friends — just read the book he wrote himself. His words. His actions. His verdicts.

Trump and morals aren’t “far apart.”

They’ve never met.

John
3h

I don’t think Trump has any morals. That has already been proven by his actions throughout his adult life. From cheating to stealing to lying 24/7. Malignant narcissists only care about themselves and how to inflict pain on others.

