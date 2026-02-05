Lions…

Let’s start off here with a question… How many convicted pedophiles do you personally know, have ever known, or have you personally associated with?

My bet… none.

In the case of Donald J. Trump. Its quite a different story.

Let’s count only people convicted of sex crimes involving minors (or sex trafficking of minors) with documented ties to Trump.

Simple Google search below. (Copy/Paste).

Jeffrey Epstein — convicted sex offender; documented social ties, and DOJ-file reporting indicates Trump flew on Epstein’s jet multiple times in the 1990s (no implication of criminal wrongdoing in that report). Ghislaine Maxwell — convicted for sex trafficking-related crimes; Trump publicly said he’d met her multiple times. George Nader — sentenced on child-exploitation crimes; reported as linked to the Trump transition/Mueller-era contacts. Timothy Nolan — sentenced for human trafficking/sex crimes; reported as appointed to chair Trump’s electoral campaign in a Kentucky county. Ralph Shortey — pleaded guilty/sentenced for child sex trafficking; reported as an early supporter involved in Trump’s Oklahoma campaign.

That’s FIVE… Trump has documented/known ties to 5 people convicted of sex crimes involving minors (or sex trafficking of minors).

So……………….. Does having known ties and associations with five convicted pedophiles prove that Trump is a pedophile? NO.

HOWEVER… It does prove that Trump has extremely compromised judgment, and also proves that Trump has severely compromised and distorted morals.

GM