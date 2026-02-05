Is Trump A Pedophile? Maybe THIS Is A Better Question.
From Greg M
Lions…
Let’s start off here with a question… How many convicted pedophiles do you personally know, have ever known, or have you personally associated with?
My bet… none.
In the case of Donald J. Trump. Its quite a different story.
Let’s count only people convicted of sex crimes involving minors (or sex trafficking of minors) with documented ties to Trump.
Simple Google search below. (Copy/Paste).
Jeffrey Epstein — convicted sex offender; documented social ties, and DOJ-file reporting indicates Trump flew on Epstein’s jet multiple times in the 1990s (no implication of criminal wrongdoing in that report).
Ghislaine Maxwell — convicted for sex trafficking-related crimes; Trump publicly said he’d met her multiple times.
George Nader — sentenced on child-exploitation crimes; reported as linked to the Trump transition/Mueller-era contacts.
Timothy Nolan — sentenced for human trafficking/sex crimes; reported as appointed to chair Trump’s electoral campaign in a Kentucky county.
Ralph Shortey — pleaded guilty/sentenced for child sex trafficking; reported as an early supporter involved in Trump’s Oklahoma campaign.
That’s FIVE… Trump has documented/known ties to 5 people convicted of sex crimes involving minors (or sex trafficking of minors).
So……………….. Does having known ties and associations with five convicted pedophiles prove that Trump is a pedophile? NO.
HOWEVER… It does prove that Trump has extremely compromised judgment, and also proves that Trump has severely compromised and distorted morals.
GM
Greg, honestly, this argument is way too polite.
You don’t even need to bring up the five convicted pedophiles Trump was connected to. That’s just icing on the cake.
The guy:
- Cheated on his wife with a porn star while she was pregnant
- Bragged on tape about grabbing women
- Was found liable for sexual assault
- Has multiple rape accusations
- Ran scams (Trump University, fake charity)
- Praised Epstein after everyone knew what he was
- Made creepy sexual comments about his own daughter
So no, knowing five convicted child sex offenders doesn’t prove Trump is one.
But it does prove his judgment and morals are trash.
And if you really want to judge him, don’t follow the breadcrumbs of his friends — just read the book he wrote himself. His words. His actions. His verdicts.
Trump and morals aren’t “far apart.”
They’ve never met.
I don’t think Trump has any morals. That has already been proven by his actions throughout his adult life. From cheating to stealing to lying 24/7. Malignant narcissists only care about themselves and how to inflict pain on others.