Lions and friends...
The issues which we have covered repeatedly in the banking system are worsening, and its getting ALMOST NO MEDIA COVERAGE! (And that should tell you something).
Loan defaults are skyrocketing as the economy freefalls. (And the Fed. is VASTLY inflating the money supply…). Bank balance sheets are replete with bad debt and this issue i…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.