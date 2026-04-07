IT BEGINS. Kharg Island Hit. (Crude Surges). From Greg MGregory MannarinoApr 07, 2026683213Share683213SharePreviousNext
And not a single peep from congress. The Epstein files were horrific, but what is left that could make it even worse? It has to be admittance of devil worshipping, videos and pictures of satanic rituals, I think have to be of that nature
Expect a bloodbath followed by great famine 😞. Insane, evil decisions by the puppet masters. Pray for Americans and the innocent Iranian civilians 🙏🏻
They want us to think Trump is incompetent — this. Has. Been. Planned. AND it’s intentional genocide. Intentional evil. Agenda 2030. Watch all prices of everything rise to unaffordable levels. From oil/ gas to food, all consumer goods etc. Prepare — get as much extra food and water as you can. It will be worse than imaginable.