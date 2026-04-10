Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Craig
1h

Trumps warning his “inner circle” on how to position for the “market manipulation”

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3 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
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TruthAndLight
1hEdited

He’s the puppet of the Genocide Machine .. provoking war, egging them on. It’s evil.

Expect but pray against a US draft 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

NOTICE: NEWS Owned by the evil ones are non-stop Sending ⚠️ WARNINGS OF Imminent Draft … AND all 18-25 year olds will Automatically be registered— citizen or not 😢. MORE. planned. genocide.

This. Is. Insane. MORE Planned Murder of young Americans 😱

Expect a long lasting war. The enlistment age was raised to 42😱

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