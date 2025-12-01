It's Here. U.S. Manufacturing DEPRESSION. Worst in 150 Years! (NEW Fed. Chair Coming). Mannarino

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Gregory’s NewsletterSubscribe to watchIt's Here. U.S. Manufacturing DEPRESSION. Worst in 150 Years! (NEW Fed. Chair Coming). MannarinoFrom Greg MGregory MannarinoDec 01, 2025∙ Paid3984ShareListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inGregory’s NewsletterSubscribeAuthorsGregory MannarinoRecent PostsAlert! YOU ARE NOT GOING TO LIKE THIS ONE. Mannarino8 hrs ago • Gregory MannarinoMARKETS A LOOK AHEAD: (Breaking Down The Pyramid, And More). MannarinoNov 30 • Gregory Mannarino(Fallout). FINANCIAL FRANKENSTEINISM: A SCORCHED-EARTH ECONOMY. (Part 2). Video. Nov 28 • Gregory Mannarino(Part 1). FINANCIAL FRANKENSTEINISM... A SCORCHED EARTH ECONOMY TO LIFT THE STOCK MARKET. MannarinoNov 26 • Gregory MannarinoU.S. Worsening Inflation And CON-fidence Crisis. MannarinoNov 25 • Gregory MannarinoFLOODGATES, ZOMBIE SYSTEM, A DEAD ECONOMY... MannarinoNov 25 • Gregory MannarinoTHE FED FLOODGATES ARE ABOUT TO OPEN... Are You Ready? MannarinoNov 24 • Gregory Mannarino