Lions… and here it is.

Lions. BEFORE YOU READ THIS UNDERSTAND. This is just getting started.

Middle Eastern nations are building new military and economic alliances as power shifts away from the United States .

America’s failure to break Iran’s leverage has exposed the limits of US protection and accelerated a regional move toward greater independence.

Lions. The old order is weakening, fast. And a new one is forming.

Its still NOT too late to fix this.

If you haven’t yet, read the article below. Click on READ FULL STORY BELOW.