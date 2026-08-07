Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Digital Grave Digga's avatar
Digital Grave Digga
3h

Like I initially stated when this War started with Iran! America is done in the Middle East and if the Zionist keep their shit up they will end up back in Germany, Israel will end up being a Muslim country if the Zionist keep this war shit going and ethical cleansing of Persians in Lebanon and Gaza. MARK MY WORDS! TGIF Lions enjoy the weekend!

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Les Ranger's avatar
Les Ranger
3h

Appears that Kissinger’s deal in 1974 with Saudi Arabia is falling apart at the seams. Shows that government cannot unfuck a fuck up.

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