Its Just Started... As We Expected. Lions Middle East Alliances Are Being Made... As Power Shifts AWAY From The U.S.
From Greg M
Lions… and here it is.
Lions. BEFORE YOU READ THIS UNDERSTAND. This is just getting started.
Middle Eastern nations are building new military and economic alliances as power shifts away from the United States.
America’s failure to break Iran’s leverage has exposed the limits of US protection and accelerated a regional move toward greater independence.
Lions. The old order is weakening, fast. And a new one is forming.
Its still NOT too late to fix this.
If you haven’t yet, read the article below. Click on READ FULL STORY BELOW.
Like I initially stated when this War started with Iran! America is done in the Middle East and if the Zionist keep their shit up they will end up back in Germany, Israel will end up being a Muslim country if the Zionist keep this war shit going and ethical cleansing of Persians in Lebanon and Gaza. MARK MY WORDS! TGIF Lions enjoy the weekend!
Appears that Kissinger’s deal in 1974 with Saudi Arabia is falling apart at the seams. Shows that government cannot unfuck a fuck up.