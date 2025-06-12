Share this postGregory’s NewsletterIts Not Going To Stop.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreIts Not Going To Stop.From Greg MGregory MannarinoJun 12, 202562Share this postGregory’s NewsletterIts Not Going To Stop.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore443ShareLions…As we expected.The U.S. budget deficit hit $316 billion in May, with annual shortfall up 14% from a year ago.GM62Share this postGregory’s NewsletterIts Not Going To Stop.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore443SharePrevious
As always, all the politicians are there for is to dismantle the country economically. If they completely take us down then what? Who will they steal from them?? We live within disgusting times. POS all of them!!
Keep investing in precious metals. Be your own central bank. Fiat currencies are a scam.