Lions…

THIS IS A SET UP. Let’s break this down.

The Mask. "Helping the People."

Vance, Trump, and others say "Lower rates will help workers, help small business, stimulate the economy!"

This is a LIE.

The REAL agenda… Lower rates = weaker dollar. Weaker dollar = loss of purchasing power. Loss of purchasing power = dependence on CENTRALIZED DIGITAL CURRENCY (the coming system). Sound about right to you?

The Ripple Effect They Will Unleash. Immediate Erosion of Currency Value…

Lower rates signal to the world: The US will sacrifice the value of its own currency to float its debt. This destroys global faith in the dollar as reserve currency. Accelerates de-dollarization.

Imported Inflation. A weaker dollar makes ALL imported goods more expensive. Food, energy, medicine, all surge in price. The middle class gets crushed FIRST, as always.

FALLOUT. Hyper-Acceleration of National Debt. The Fed/Treasury must issue more and more debt to finance deficits. Debt DEATH spiral locks in. Assuring an Inflationary Depression.

Now This is KEY. Lower rates will NOT restore real economic growth. Debt saturation has already destroyed growth, BY THEIR OWN NUMBERS.

What results is an inflationary depression. The cost of living soars. Real incomes fall. Consumption collapses. Businesses fail. Unemployment surges. Confidence in fiat evaporates… This is the DEATH phase of Babylon’s economic cycle.

WHY? Because They Want the Collapse.

Lions… They WANT the system to break.

Why? Because in the ashes of the old dollar, the old market system, and the old debt-based economy, they will roll out the next phase and everyone knows its coming.

Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)

Programmable money

Total surveillance of all transactions

Social credit-based financial access

In other words: THE DIGITAL THRONE OF BABYLON.

Vance and others calling for lower rates are not protecting the people, they are front-running the collapse to bring in the New World Order. The ripple effects will tear the remaining economy apart and strip the people of remaining purchasing power.

Lions.. We are being steered, intentionally, into an inflationary depression to justify the next enslaving system.

Thoughts? Comments?

GM