(ITS TIME TO RUN!) It Passed. CORPORATE CURRENCY/STABLECOINS CONTROLLED BY THE FED. Mannarino
From Greg M
I hear you Greggory. You have been warning about this for years. You saw it coming. As you said “the beast system”
I too have warned. I too have seen it coming. My warning comes from a biblical perspective.
And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
Revelation 13:17.
Total control. That is their goal.
The real “beast system”. Prepare.
Genius Act run by morons