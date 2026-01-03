Lions…

In light of Trump’s “large scale” as he put it, US military strikes on the capital of Venezuela, (just 3 days into the new year), we must exercise caution moving into next week regarding potential volatility.

As usual, this strike was carried after the market close, early on, so the “market” can digest it.

KEY POINT. Lions... keep in mind that there were some who were made aware, the big trading houses/banks, that this strike would occur… (the exact timing), and have already positioned themselves from last week.

With that, I have revised our USO trade.

***Lions… below was my initial trade for USO, prior to the US military strike on the capital of Venezuela.

***USO. Neutral/bearish bias. Trade (21 DTE). Iron Condor. Setup: Sell 66P/Buy 64P. Sell 72C/Buy 74C.

NEW USO TRADE… Status Post US Strike. Neutral (headline-risk). Trade (21 DTE). Iron Condor. Setup: Sell 64P/Buy 62P. Sell 75C/Buy 77C.

As for our other trades, click HERE, I would exercise caution.

GM