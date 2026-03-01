Gregory’s Newsletter

The WinePress
1h

He did the meme. “Some of you may die, but it’s a sacrifice that I am willing to make.”

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=roNlgIY9QKw

I have MAGA family that is cheering this on, repeating the imminent nuclear missile threat. People sure do love being lied to.

3 replies
earl adkins
1h

Iranians have the highest IQ in the world, they invented chess ... They are doing the rope a dope (Ali vs Frasier) they are exhausting our weapons supply (world wide) we will have nothing to protect ourselves and to replace those munitions with inflation will cost trillions and take years ... this is done on purpose

25 more comments...

