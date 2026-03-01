Lions.

On February 28, 2026 Trump made this statement:

“The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost and we may have casualties. That often happens in war.”

Lions… when the President himself is telling you Americans may die and calling it war...

This is war.

And in my view, America is lost in it.

MAJOR KEY POINT. Lions… ultimate reality is terrifying to the false-self/counterfeit system… but it is freeing to those who align with truth.

KEY POINT. To deny reality is, to deny oneself… (no I did not come up with that on my own, I wish I did).

Lions… those who deny reality or turn a blind eye to it, do not reset the structure of what reality is.

MAJOR KEY POINT. A person, an ideology, even an entire nation, can rebel against reality, but it cannot make rebellion, nor somehow narrative reality into a counterfeit system. (Does that make sense to you?)

MAJOR KEY POINT. Alignment with truth strips away the ALL THE counterfeit layers. Political narratives, false control, self-deception… masks

To align with reality, God, is to stop waging war against the truth of one’s own existence.

Ok Lions… lets move forward.

War Fallout from an economic and financial standpoint.

Lions… The global economy does not run on speeches, flags, nor counterfeit narratives.

It runs on movement and cash flow through the system. Routes. Ports. Trade. Etc.

KEY POINT. America is currently in a multiple crisis environment. A currency crisis, a debt crisis, and a liquidity crisis. Their solution? Debt expansion... and War.

MAJOR KEY POINT. War becomes another mechanism of control, distraction, deception, propaganda, emergency spending, debt expansion, and narrative management.

They will sell it as necessity. They will wrap it in patriotism. They will dress it up as leadership.

But underneath it, the same truth remains… the system is weak, the debt is terminal, liquidity is fragile, and they will use every tool they have to keep the machine going one more day.

KEY POINT. And Babylon always responds the same way. It lies. It reframes. It manages perception.

(IT), tells the public an event is isolated, manageable, controlled, contained, even temporary or transitory… all while the fallout is spreading.

MAJOR MAJOR MAJOR KEY POINT. Lions. Babylon wins by looking necessary. It wins by looking like order. That is why so many people bow to counterfeit systems.

Lions. A counterfeit system does not say, “Come serve darkness.” It says. Come be safe. Come be protected.

Babylon offers counterfeit order, counterfeit security, counterfeit morality, counterfeit prosperity, and counterfeit peace. And many accept it because the lie is wrapped in fear and even social approval.

Babylon wins by appearing necessary. That is why people defend the very system draining them, lying to them, indebting them, and binding them.

Lions. And now let’s get to the part they really do not want the public even thinking about…

KEY POINT. America is not entering this new war/crisis event from a position of strength. America is already buried in debt, and running massive planetary scale deficits. America is now 100% dependent on issuing and rolling more debt just to keep the illusion of normal functioning alive. (And no amount of tariff tax on the American people can change that).

So the CON-flict(s) widen… and more manufactured crisis events are created… then they are packaged up and and sold to an unknowing public as patriotism… IT PURE DEVILISM OF THE HIGHEST POSSIBLE ORDER.

That means more military spending. More replenishment spending. More support costs. More pressure for emergency funding. More pressure on already giant deficits.

More Treasury issuance into a market already strained by debt saturation.

MAJOR KEY POINT. Lions. This mechanism IS NOT just theory, or something I am just making up.

THIS IS THE DEBT/DEATH SPIRAL OF A LATE-STAGE SYSTEM.

And the economy gets squeezed in the middle…

Consumers get hit through fuel, transport, and general cost pressure.

Businesses get hit through uncertainty, logistics, and input costs.

Markets get hit through repricing and de-risking.

Washington responds with more intervention, more narrative, more debt, more distortion. And the public is told this is all being “managed.”

But Lions… look deeper, LIFT THE VEIL!

This is not just war! This is AN ACCELERANT for debt expansion, deficit growth, inflation pressure, and dollar debasement.

Because Babylon has only one true answer for EVERY SINGLE “CRISIS.” More debt, more intervention, more distortion, more currency destruction, more lies, more deception.

FOR BABYLON… that is its religion. That is its sacrament.

That is how it survives one more day.

