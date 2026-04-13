"Jesus-Like" Trump Asks Nations To Help With His Blockade. And So Far... EVERY NATION HAS TURNED HIM DOWN. (They Have Their Own Plan...)
From Greg.
Trump posted this image of himself on Truth Social After blasting The Catholic Church last night.
Lions…
Trump has asked for nations to help with the US blockade.
So far, no major nation has stepped up to join the US blockade itself. Britain and France refused to participate, and other allies have also held back from signing on…
Britain and France are pus…