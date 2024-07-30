The Illustrious Jim Cramer, who publicly CALLED THE BOTTOM on Crowdstrike just two days ago, has gone and done it again!

Not only was he wrong, as I said in a recent video, that ANYONE who attempts to call tops and or bottoms is a IDIOT of the highest order, but Jim here takes the cake…

This is a snapshot of Crowdstrike from today… epic! Down another 12%!