JOB LOSSES IN EVERY SECTOR OF THE ECONOMY ARE ACCELERATING. MORE COMING. NOTHING IS SAFE. Mannarino
From Greg M
Lions! Get 7 days FOR FREE. FULL ACCESS To The Freedom Platform.
Click here: https://gregorymannarino.substack.com/
Lions! Get 7 days FOR FREE. FULL ACCESS To The Freedom Platform.
Click here: https://gregorymannarino.substack.com/
No posts
Even government jobs went down?
He did something good....
Thank you Greg, MSM will continue to put lipstick on this pig . If you look around you see how many are struggling, it's all theater in economic news 🥲