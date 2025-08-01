Share this postGregory’s NewsletterJOB MARKET IN FREEFALL....Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreJOB MARKET IN FREEFALL....From Greg MGregory MannarinoAug 01, 202545Share this postGregory’s NewsletterJOB MARKET IN FREEFALL....Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore194ShareBREAKING... U.S. added just 73,000 jobs in July as the unemployment rate rose to 4.2%. The labor market is eroding FASTER. US Factories are dying.GM45Share this postGregory’s NewsletterJOB MARKET IN FREEFALL....Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore194SharePreviousNext
Added 73k jobs right ! Until it’s revised and your told they actually lost jobs
Anyone living in the real world knows the job market sucks. The official unemployment rate is a joke.