(MarketWatch)-The number of job openings in December fell to the lowest level in eight years, underscoring the fragility of the U.S. labor market in the new year.

U.S. job openings dropped by 386,000 in December to 6.5 million, the government said in a report delayed by federal shutdowns.

That’s the lowest total since 2017, excluding the 2020-21 time frame.

Lions…

This is a yet another labor warning sign that unfortunately many people won’t be able to see until it’s already too late.

With Job openings just falling to a post scamdemic low… expect this to spread fast.

And with firings… One word, COLLAPSE. Click HERE.

Lions… the labor market has rolled over dead.

GM