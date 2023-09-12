JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, UBS and Morgan Stanley Agree To Pay $499,000,000 Over "Accusations."
From Greg M
Lions and friends…
JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, UBS, and Morgan Stanley have denied ANY wrongdoing however, they agreed to pay nearly half a billion dollars in fines, (who gets that money anyway), to settle “accusations” that they were “allegedly” attempting to thwart competition in the stock-lending market.
GM
