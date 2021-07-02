Lions and Friends! As you know this Sunday, July 4th, ITS PARTY TIME!

The kick off is 9pm, will run until Midnight.

The event will be at NOTORIETY here in Las Vegas.

The address is 450 FREMONT STREET, SUITE 380/3rd Floor, LAS VEGAS, NV 89101

Link for the venue: https://notorietylive.com/

Must be 21.

You cannot bring alcohol.

There will be food and a cash bar…