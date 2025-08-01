Lions…
Nonfarm payrolls came in well below expectations, a massive warning flare for the labor market and the broader economy.
Key Point Breakdown…
Jobs Added. Far fewer than forecast.
Revisions. Previous months revised down… AGAIN.
Wage Growth. Slowing = consumer weakening.
Participation Rate. Flat/falling.
Main Sectors Bleeding jobs. Manufacturing, transport…
