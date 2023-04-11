Just As We Expected.. the Federal budget deficit hit $1.1 trillion in just the first half of fiscal 2023
From Greg M
The Federal budget deficit hits $1.1 trillion in first half of fiscal 2023, $430 billion higher than last year.
This is EXACTLY what we would expect. We have discussed repeatedly in this blog that debts and deficits would HYPERBALLOON moving forward.
And you haven't seen anything yet.
GM
