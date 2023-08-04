Here is a snapshot of me leaving the line with my 68’ Cuda tonight at Bradenton Motorsports Park. First time out with this car!!!

This car has a 426 Hemi engine with a 4 speed manual trans.

If you look at the Christmas tree, you will see that both myself, and the guy I was racing both red-lighted… But I still beat him!

I only got to run the car once, as i…